‘Form team to check illegal occupation of police quarters’

MADURAI

Taking cognisance of the fact that a number of policemen were continuing to occupy government quarters illegally, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of Police to constitute a team of officials to conduct inspection to ascertain the number of illegal occupants and initiate action to vacate them.

The court was hearing a petition filed by T.V. Devarajan of Madurai, a retired policeman, who challenged the penal rent imposed on him for overstaying in government quarters. The court took note of the fact that the petitioner was placed under suspension following a charge of accepting bribe. Subsequently, he was not allowed to retire with criminal charges pending against him.

In an earlier petition, he had claimed that he was not allowed to retire and therefore the employer-employee relationship was retained and he was entitled to continue in the police quarters allotted to him. The petition was dismissed and the petitioner had vacated the quarters. In the present case, the court dismissed the petition filed by him challenging the penal rent.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam took into account the fact that even while the petitioner was transferred to Ramanathapuram on administrative grounds, he had occupied the government quarters in Madurai and also drew the house rent allowance. The court observed that such an attitude could not be tolerated. “Discipline is the heart and soul of the police force,” the court said.

The rules for allotment of police quarters were to be interpreted constructively, the court said, adding a pragmatic approach was to be adopted for achieving the purpose for which the quarters were allotted. The very allotment was made in respect of those working in a particular jurisdiction.

When the terms and conditions of the allotment order stipulated that policemen on transfer, retirement or termination from service were bound to vacate the police quarters, they were obliged to hand over possession to the authorities concerned. The allotment could not be claimed as a matter of legal right, the court said.