Form separate intelligence wing to check religious, caste clashes: Thirumalavalan

August 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government should form a separate intelligence wing to prevent caste and religious clashes, which are being fostered by certain anti-social elements, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday evening after visiting the Scheduled Caste teen and his younger sister, who are undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital after being hacked by three teens belonging to an intermediate caste in Nanguneri on August 9 night, Mr. Thirumavalavan said Justice Chandru Committee constituted by the State for giving recommendations to the government to prevent clashes among the students would give constructive guidance.

Apart from Nanguneri, the government should probe the clashes erupting among the students of different castes across Tamil Nadu by forming special intelligence wing to avert major clashes being orchestrated by certain elements on religious and caste lines, he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the teen had sustained 21 cuts and the surgical procedure by the plastic surgeons from Chennai had been successfully done. “Besides shifting the victims to another school, considering their safety, the State government should give them free house,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

He said he would participate in VCK’s demonstration planned at Melapalayam on August 20, condemning the Nanguneri incident.

