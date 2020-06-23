‘Form panel to test Siddha doctor’s herbal concoction’

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy to constitute a committee of experts to test the herbal concoction prepared by a Madurai-based Siddha doctor to see if it could be a cure for COVID-19.
A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi directed S. Subramanian of Madurai, the Siddha doctor to appear before the committee on June 26 at 10 a.m. and submit the medicine prepared by him with information regarding the ingredients and preparation.
If the expert committee were of the opinion that the medicine would be efficacious, they may refer it to the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha (CCRAS), New Delhi, the court said and adjourned the hearing to June 30.
The court was hearing the petition filed by Siddha Doctor, Subramanian, currently working as Medical Officer in the Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai. He was previously Medical Officer of the Siddha dispensary at the High Court Bench.
He filed the petition before the court seeking a direction to the Ministry of Ayush to test his herbal concoction to see if it could be a cure for COVID-19. He said his concoction, ‘IMPRO’, a mixture of 66 herbs would increase immunity.
The court observed that under normal circumstances, it would not have entertained the petition as it would open the floodgate for a number of such petitions. The plea was taken up for hearing on the sole ground that the petitioner was a qualified Siddha doctor, the court said.
