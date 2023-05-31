May 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The need to protect waterbodies, preventing influx of sewage into irrigation channels and removal of encroachments were some of the issues highlighted at the farmers’ grievances redress meet held at Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday.

The farmers urged Collector M. S. Sangeetha to form a panel in order to ascertain the extent of encroachments on waterbodies and to take steps to restore them to their original condition. A number of petitions were submitted complaining about the encroachments on waterbodies, particularly in Melur, Usilampatti and Vadipatti.

Some of the farmers raised queries regarding patta correction. The Collector said that a special camp will be organised to resolve the issue. Farmers also raised complaints with regard to pest infestation of coconut trees. They said that they were already affected by the market value of coconut that had taken a hit. The authorities said that the issues will be looked into.

A farmer sought the desilting and strengthening of bunds of waterbodies and suggested that information boards be installed carrying details regarding the ayacut, catchment area and other details so that it was useful for the general public. The authorities said that such details were being displayed whenever works were being carried out. However, the farmers said that it should be followed uniformly.

The farmers complained that the authorities never invited them whenever an inspection was carried out in their area. They asked the authorities to inform them whenever they came for inspection. Only then issues can be resolved and grievances redressed, they said.

The other issues that were discussed at the meeting included payment of crop insurance, burning of waste materials, need for better farm equipment and resuming operations at National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Alanganallur.

Heated arguments were witnessed during the meeting with the farmers accusing the authorities of not responding to their queries properly. They also said that the farmers associations were taking most of the time with issues and grievances of individual farmers were not being redressed. The Collector asked the associations to submit their petitions and to give chance to the individual farmers so that their grievances could be heard.

