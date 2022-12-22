  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Form panel to ensure timely disbursement of scholarship to eligible students, says HC

December 22, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has asked the Central and the State governments to constitute a committee with representatives of the State government, the Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs in order to ensure effective implementation of post-matric scholarship schemes and timely disbursement of money to eligible students.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the committee could identify and overcome hiccups in the implementation of the scholarship scheme. The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed in 2016 by P. Vedachalam who sought a direction to the authorities to disburse the scholarship to the students at the beginning of every academic year.

The court observed that the scholarship scheme formulated and implemented by the Central and the State governments were in pursuance of the Constitutional goals. They addressed the educational barriers faced by the students belonging to Scheduled Casts/Scheduled Tribes, increased their enrolment ratios, enabling them to complete their education without any financial hardship.

The court observed that non-disbursement of the scholarship in time affected the objective.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.