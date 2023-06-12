Form panel to check existence of public nuisance near mall in Mattuthavani: HC

June 12, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Collector to constitute a committee comprising officials from various government departments to inspect Super Saravana Stores at Mattuthavani in Madurai and the surrounding areas to ascertain whether the shopping mall caused public nuisance.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that if it was reported that the public nuisance was existing, then the Collector should direct the shopping mall to ensure that there was no public nuisance in and around the mall and bring order to the place within a fixed timeframe. In case of failure to comply with the directions, the Collector can take appropriate action in accordance with law, the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by human rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne who had sought a direction to temporarily shut down the shopping mall till the removal of public nuisance associated with its functioning. The petitioner said that there was not a single flight of emergency stairs clearly visible to visitors to the shopping mall.

He said that the shopping mall attracted thousands of people every day. Several institutions and facilities such as the Mattuthavani integrated bus terminus and omni bus stand, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and various commercial establishments were located on Melur Road where the shopping mall was situated.

There were traffic snarls every day on that stretch of Melur Road, severely affecting people. Vendors had illegally set up stalls along the road causing traffic snarls. Autorickshaws and share autos were also parked along the road, he said.

He said that the stretch between Mattuthavani bus stand and Meenakshi Mission Hospital should be declared a no-parking and no-hawking zone and the authorities should ensure that broad pavements were laid on both sides of Melur Road.

