‘Form panel to address harassment complaints’

July 29, 2022 19:21 IST

Gopi Shankar Madurai, South Regional Representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), on Friday suggested formation of a committee to look into complaints of harassment or discrimination faced by participants or organisers of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad being held in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

In a letter addressed to Siva V. Meyyanathan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, the activist said the committee could take up complaints regardless of the “sexual orientation, gender identity and expressions or sex characteristics” of the participants or the organisers.

He said forming such a committee would set an example in protecting the rights of diverse SOGIESC (sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics) communities and participants.

“In doing so, the government will not only demonstrate its commitment to ensuring equal rights to all but also to making the 44th Chess Olympiad a springboard for human rights in India and beyond,” wrote Gopi Shankar.

He also requested the government to issue guidelines for the current event in this regard.