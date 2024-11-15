Form guidelines to ensure lawyers resolve matrimonial disputes without adding fuel to the fire: Madurai Bench of HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to formulate guidelines to ensure that advocates resolved matrimonial disputes without adding fuel to the fire.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bhavani Subbaroyan and K.K. Ramakrishnan, in their suggestions to the BCI and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said advocates had an obligation to ensure that the social fabric of family life was not ruined.

The advocates must ensure that exaggerated versions of small incidents do not reflect in criminal complaints. Majority of the complaints are filed on the advice of lawyers, or with their concurrence. They must, hence, help the parties arrive at an amicable solution to the issue, the court observed.

The court made the suggestions while hearing a matrimonial case. It observed that in the case, the dispute was exacerbated by the ‘drafting’ of the advocate, which was against professional ethics.

It further observed that the duty of advocates in such disputes was not to blow the matter out of proportion. In matrimonial cases, lawyers should look to resolve controversies between parties. The Supreme Court had issued direction to all members of the Bar not to turn the problem into an unresolvable dispute.

The court went on to observe that advocates should follow ethical standards. They should never misguide the parties or give unprofessional suggestion, and must advice their clients to go in for an amicable settlement.

Advocates can seek the help of a qualified counsellor in properly advising their clients.

They should apprise their clients of the legal consequences when they file false complaints, and take a neutral stand in the dispute. Besides, they should try their best to resolve the issue.

If the conduct of an advocate is found to be unprofessional while drafting a complaint or filing a case, the Bar Council has to take severe action, the court concluded.