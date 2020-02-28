‘Form guidelines for engaging senior advocates to conduct SC/ST Act cases’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to frame appropriate guidelines to be followed by District Magistrates (DMs) while exercising their powers for engaging eminent senior advocates for conducting trial under the SC/ST Act and Rules, within one month.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2008 by M. Mallika of Pudukkottai district, seeking a direction to declare the term ‘senior’ as found in Rule 4 (5) of the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, null and void.

The contention of the petitioner was that guidelines must be framed by the State government for deciding on the eminence of an advocate based not only on the years of practice, but also on the actual and effective practice.

Disposing of the writ petition, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the words ‘eminent senior advocate’ in Rule 4 (5) of the SC/ST Rules was not a synonym of the definition of a senior advocate as contained in the Advocates Act, 1961 (Designated Senior Advocates).

The court said that, “A lawyer having ample years of practice with a substantial expertise in the field of criminal law can be considered to be eminent even if he is not a designated senior advocate under the 1961 Act. The purpose is to make available the best legal brain.....for the purpose of conducting trial as per the provisions of the 1995 Rules.”

“Guidelines and parameters are required to be formulated by the government so that the same can be uniformly applied throughout the State by the DMs......”, the court said.

The court observed that though a long standing at the bar beyond a period of 10 years might be a necessary benchmark, the eminence of a lawyer should be gauged also by the nature and number of cases handled by him, more particularly in the field of criminal law, in order to place him in the panel of eminent senior advocates to be engaged by the DMs.

A committee, comprising the DM and the Principal District Judge, could be formed to suggest and recommend the names of such advocates to the panel. “Care should be taken about the integrity and the ethical standards of the lawyer as well, which is more important in matters of such crimes to ensure that the advocate is otherwise not influenced either way while conducting the trial,” the court said.