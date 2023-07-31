‘Form committee as per HC direction to check vicinity of mall on Melur Road’

July 31, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Human rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne on Monday made a representation to Collector M.S. Sangeetha, calling for a committee to be constituted as per the High Court order to inspect the vicinity of Super Saravana Stores in Mattuthavani in Madurai to check whether there were any public nuisances.

In his representation, Mr. Tiphagne said that as per the court order, the District Magistrate was directed to constitute a committee comprising officials from various government departments to inspect the shopping mall and surrounding areas to ascertain whether the public nuisances complained of were still continuing.

In case of a report that they were still present, the District Magistrate should direct the removal of the nuisances or rectify the defects pointed out within a timeframe. In case of failure to comply with the directions of the court, the District Magistrate was directed to take appropriate action in accordance with law, he said.

He sought to know when the committee would be constituted, as per the court order. In his petition filed before the court, Mr. Tiphagne had said that there were traffic snarls every day on that stretch of Melur Road, severely affecting people. Vendors had also illegally set up stalls along the road causing traffic snarls.

He complained that autorickshaws and share autos were also parked along the road. He said that the stretch between Mattuthavani bus stand and Meenakshi Mission Hospital should be declared a no-parking and no-hawking zone and the authorities should ensure that broad pavements were laid on both sides of that stretch of Melur Road.