‘Form cell to hear complaints against VAOs’

MADURAI

After a petitioner complained about the absence of a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from his residential jurisdiction, which made it difficult to get grievances redressed, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed all District Collectors to set up a grievance cell to hear such complaints against VAOs.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar said the cell/committee should comprise an official not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer and two Tahsildars. The court posted the case for reporting compliance to August 1.

It was hearing a petition filed by A. Selvagurunathan of Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk of Thanjavur district, which sought a direction to the Collector to instruct the VAO to stay within the residential jurisdiction of Melaiyur revenue village.

He alleged that the Melaiyur VAO was absent most of the time from the residential jurisdiction.