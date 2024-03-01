GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forester, forest guard arrested on charge of murdering watchman in Theni district

March 01, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Theni district police have arrested two forest personnel, Forester Tirumurgan and Forest Guard George Benny on charge of murdering a watchman, Eswaran (55), by shooting him down in Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) in October 2023.

After a thorough enquiry, the police altered the charges from death in custody under Section 176 of Code of Criminal Procedure to murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code, according to a police official.

The forest officials had earlier claimed that the forester had opened fire in self defence after the deceased reportely tried to attack him with a machete inside the reserved forest area.

However, the family members had moved the High Court claiming that the officails under the influence of alcohol had verballly abused the watchman. The victim had then stopped talking to them and helping them.

Upset over the non-cooperation from Eswaran, the officials dragged him inside the forest area and shot him dead, the family claimed.

During the enquiry, the police said that they did not find any arms carried by Eswaran with which he had attempted to attack the forest officials, as claimed by them. The police probe also found that there was excessive force used by the forest officials on that day against the victim.

The forester and forest guard were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

