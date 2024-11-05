ADVERTISEMENT

Forest watcher in Nagercoil arrested on bribery charge

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Kanniyakumari

He allegedly demanded bribe from an ex-serviceman to issue no-objection certificate to construct a house

The Hindu Bureau

A Forest Watcher was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from an ex-serviceman, Maharaja, for getting a no-objection certificate from the Forest Department on Tuesday.

According to sources in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Mr. Maharaja, who works in Thiruvananthapuram, owns a 5.5 cents of land in Kulasekarapuram. Since his land comes under Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), he had to get the NOC from District Forest Officer to construct the house.

He submitted an application in September 2024. On October 29, , Palraj, 56, a forest watcher, called Mr. Maharaja and demanded ₹10,000 a bribe when he went for inspection of the site.

Later, when Mr. Maharaja went to the office of DFO, Palraj behaved rudely with him demanding money.

Mr. Maharaja who had recorded the mobile phone conversation and the conversation at the DFO office, handed it over to the DVAC Additional Superintendent of Police G. Hector Dharmaraj along with a complaint.

The DVAC sleuths, led by Inspector Sivasankari, laid a trap and arrested Palraj.

