Forest Range Officer gets award

S. Sathish

12 April 2021 21:14 IST

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Sathish was awarded 'International Ranger Award 2021' for his works at Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park.

International Union for Conservation of Nature, Switzerland; World Commission on Protected Areas; International Ranger Federation; and Global Wildlife Conservation and Conservation Allies, jointly issued awards to 10 best performing forest rangers across the world.

K. Sivakumar, a senior scientist from Wildlife Institute of India, nominated Mr. Sathish for this award. The award ceremony was held through an online platform on April 7. Mahendira Giri, Forest Ranger from Rajaji Tiger Reserve , Uttarakhand, also received this award . The other eight forest rangers were selected from Cambodia, Myanmar, Russia, Georgia, Zambia, Madagascar, Cote d'ivorie and Colombia.

Mr. Sathish has been working extensively in Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park to curb sea cucumber poaching and has booked around 70 Schedule 1 cases since 2016 for various crimes.

Mr. Satish said he worked to prevent incidence of poaching at the five bird sanctuaries in Ramanathapuram district. Mr. Sathish and his team had collected Olive Ridley Turtle eggs and released them into the sea with a success rate of 95%.

He has also worked towards growing 100 acres of mangroves in Palk Bay region and rejuvenated another 100 acres of mangroves.