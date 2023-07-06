ADVERTISEMENT

Forest personnel seize over 20 parakeets in Madurai

July 06, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian rose-ringed parakeet seized by Forest Department officials during a surprise search at Sellur in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Over 20 parakeets, a species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, were seized from households by Forest Department officials in Madurai.

Rose-ringed and blue-winged parakeets were seized by the officials after they received information that the birds were kept as pets in households in the city. The officials said not many people were aware that parakeet was a species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Keeping the birds as pets was an offence and those who kept them would be punished under the Act, they added.

Since many of them were unaware of the provisions of the Act, the officials said the people could voluntarily hand over the parakeets kept as pets at home to the Forest Department officials by July 17. If the parakeets were not handed over to the officials and were still kept as pets, then the officials would seize them and those keeping them as pets would be punished as per the relevant Sections of the Act, the officials said.

An awareness campaign was also conducted in this regard, the officials said.

