Forest personnel rescue Garganeys after arresting five hunters

Ramanathapuram

In a pre-dawn operation, forest personnel rescued three Garganeys – the migratory birds after arresting five hunters near a waterbody at Uppur on Wednesday.

Led by Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Sathish, a team of forest personnel, comprising foresters, anti-poaching watchers and forest guards, launched patrolling in the Valamavur kanmai area near Uppur when they found five hunters hiding in the area and trying to escape on seeing them.

After arresting the hunters, the forest personnel seized three live Garganeys and one dead bird from them. They also seized nets used by the accused for hunting the birds and four two-wheelers. The rescued birds were later released to the Thethangal bird sanctuary.