Forest personnel rescue Garganeys after arresting five hunters

Ramanathapuram
In a pre-dawn operation, forest personnel rescued three Garganeys – the migratory birds after arresting five hunters near a waterbody at Uppur on Wednesday.
Led by Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Sathish, a team of forest personnel, comprising foresters, anti-poaching watchers and forest guards, launched patrolling in the Valamavur kanmai area near Uppur when they found five hunters hiding in the area and trying to escape on seeing them.
After arresting the hunters, the forest personnel seized three live Garganeys and one dead bird from them. They also seized nets used by the accused for hunting the birds and four two-wheelers. The rescued birds were later released to the Thethangal bird sanctuary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.