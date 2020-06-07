Forest officials to join hands with farmers

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev inspecting L. Parai village which was affected by a wild elephant at Thevaram block in Theni district.

07 June 2020 18:48 IST

Move is to protect their produce, save wild animals

THENI

A series of measures have been initiated to ensure peaceful man-animal coexistence in the forest areas in Theni.

After the farmers, holding patta lands close to the reserve forest areas in Thevaram and Kombai like blocks, complained to Collector M. Pallavi Baldev about the frequent issues relating to coexistence with elephants, a high-level committee was formed with the initiative of District Forest Officer Gowtham and team.

A couple of meetings followed by interactions resulted in drawing a broad advisory for the farmers and villagers by the forest officials.

A consensus was arrived and it was proposed to have three layers of fencing of patta lands close to the reserve forest areas with the government assistance on subsidy. It was proposed to form two teams comprising 15 members each which would be provided with vehicles fitted with public address system, alarms and crackers.

These teams would move into the villages close to the reserve forests from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. The idea is to ensure wild animals didn't encroach upon patta lands and without causing damage to the crops and to mankind, they would be chased into deep forests.

Similarly, during daytime a 12-member committee comprising villagers and foresters would monitor the peripheries of the forest areas. Display boards have been put up at entrances to reserve forest areas. This is just to keep the people aware about the dos and donts, a forest official at Thevaram said.

Although the forest officials have earmarked certain pathways for villagers to move around to graze their goats and milch animals, it had been advised not to use those pathways for two months from now as they apprehend movement of animals on the stretch. According to forest staff, locations including Saakaluthu, Pathinettampadi, Kudiraipaanchan, Ramakalmettu and others were permitted pathways.

Similarly, the DFO said night watchmen close to the farms were advised to have a proper shelter instead of makeshift ones.