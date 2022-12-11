Forest officials install cameras in 10 locations in Sivaganga district after villagers fear ‘mystery’ behind death of goat

December 11, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Forest department officials have installed 10 cameras in different locations in Madumarichan hamlet in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Following a complaint from a couple Gunasekaran and Lakshmi, the forest officials installed cameras. It is said that the couple owned goats and milch animals in the village.

On Saturday night, one of the goats owned by them was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The marks on the body was attributed to that of a leopard, they informed the officials and even claimed some pug marks in the village.

However, a senior official maintained that they have fitted the cameras and would watch them closely. The death may be caused due to an attack by a dog, the official pointed.

Fishermen back in sea after six days

RAMESWARAM

Fishermen from Pamban and Mandapam ventured into the sea on Sunday after six days. The fisheries department and the IMD bulletins stopped the fishermen from fishing due to the cyclone. Due to rough seas and wind moving at 40 to 70 kmph, the fishermen were not given tokens.

However, on Sunday, the officials said that they had issued 200 tokens for mechanised boats and about 1500 fishermen set off to sea.