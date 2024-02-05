Forest officials detain three poachers, seize protected birds in Ramanathapuram

February 05, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Officials of the Forest Department in Ramanathapuram district seized 17 Northern Pintail, four Wood Sandpiper and a Cattle Egret from two persons in Paramakudi and set them free in Sayalkudi Iruveli tank.

Following specific intelligence, District Forest Officer Hemalatha formed a special surveillance team, which nabbed Rajendran, 50, of Leelavathi Nagar and his son Palaniselvam, 26, while they were moving along Kamudi-Perayur Road on Sunday.

On conducting a physical check, the team found that they had the protected species hidden in their possession. After a probe, the two men were fined ₹15,000 each as punishment under the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Their two-wheelers and mobile phones were also seized.

In another operation, a team of officials intercepted I. Illayaraja, 32, of MGR Nagar in Ramanathapuram. Interrogation revealed that he had shot dead a few species and planned to sell them through some agents.

Based on his confession, the forest officials seized a dead Cormorant and Pond heron from him and imposed a fine of ₹14,000.

The forest officials said the public could report any person, who was in possession of protected species and they would take prompt action as per the laws.

