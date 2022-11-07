Forest officials confirm felling of sandalwood trees on diocesan property

Felling of sandalwood trees from the premises of Diocesan Missionary Prayer Band (DMPB) near Duthie Girls’ Higher Secondary School here without obtaining permission from the Department of Forest has shocked the parishioners.

Interestingly, the administrative committee members of CSI Kanniyakumari Diocese, who have raised this issue, have pointed their fingers against Bishop Most Rev. A.R. Chellaiah of having felled four sandalwood trees worth about ₹10 lakh.

In a complaint submitted with District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, they administer the properties of CSI Trust Association. “When we inquired about the illegal felling of sandalwood trees, we came to know that they were ordered to be felled by the Bishop with the help of four persons who had trespassed into the property for the exercise. Hence, we submitted a complaint with District Forest Officer for due inquiry and subsequent legal action,” said Byju Nishid Paul, one of the members of the committee, who has signed in the complaint along with seven others.

When the inquiry commenced in mid-October, the Bishop said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on this issue as the inquiry by the Department of Forest was going on.

The District Forest Officer had asked the forest personnel to inspect the entire premises of DMPB and the adjoining areas. They confirmed that the sandalwood trees were indeed felled.

“Since we cannot confirm the felling of more sandalwood trees on the premises, we’re in the process of recovering the CCTV footage with which we can confirm the number of sandalwood trees that were actually standing on DMPB premises. Moreover, we haveve recovered around 60 kg of sandalwood during the inspection. Since one cannot possess more than 5 kg of sandalwood as per law, a separate inquiry has been initiated. So, based on the final report, case will be registered against those who felled the sandalwood trees without getting permission,” Mr. Ilaiyaraja told The Hindu.