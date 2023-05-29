Forest Minister gives ₹50,000 as relief to victim of attack by Arikompan

May 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THENI

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan has presented a cheque for ₹50,000 as aid to a victim of an attack by the lone tusker, Arikompan, on Saturday.

The pachyderm had sneaked into the Cumbum Town municipal limits and roamed a few streets, causing anxious moments for the residents.

The elephant had also attacked a man, identified as Palraj, who was working as a janitor. He was rushed to the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is recovering. The Minister inquired about his treatment with the doctors at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Hariharan, 23, was arrested by forest officials on charges of causing disturbance to the wild animal. The accused had allegedly used a drone camera to take pictures of the elephant when it was roaming around.

The sound from the drone apparently irritated the pachyderm, which started running around. Due to this, the officials, who had planned to trap and tranquilise it, could not do so. Hence, they registered a case and seized the drone from the accused.

Forest officials said Arikompan remained inside the reserve forest on Monday. “We are closely watching its movements, and there is no need for panic,” an official said.

The elephant was spotted near the Shanmuganadhi dam at the foothills of Megamalai in the early hours of Monday. Hence, the farmers growing grapes in the region were advised not to enter the area, and to be on guard.

