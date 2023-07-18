Forest fire in Sathuragiri hills; devotees not allowed to Sundaramahalingam temple

July 18, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

As forest fire was reported in Sathuragiri hills on Monday (July 18) night, forest officials prohibited devotees to climb up the hill to reach Sundaramahalingam temple, on Tuesday, July 19.

However, the fire which was reported in Saptur range of Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, did not deter devotees who had climbed up the hills to offer prayers at the hill-top temple, from climbing down. The fire was away from the hilly pathway that leads to the temple through Thaniparai near here, according to a forest official.

After noticing the fire at around 7.30 p.m. the forest officials from Saptur and Watrap ranges started to fight it. Out of 13,000 devotees who had climbed the hill on Monday in view of the Amavasai festival at the temple, almost 10,000 had descended before the fire was noticed. Others who were halfway through the descent, also reached the foothills safely.

“Only around 500 devotees stayed back at the temple. They were not stranded due to fire, but they had chosen to stay back,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the forest officials did not allow over 200 devotees who had gathered at Thaniparai to climb the hills on Tuesday.