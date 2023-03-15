ADVERTISEMENT

Forest fire in Kodaikanal rages for more than 20 hours

March 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau

A section of forest ablaze in a deep gorge in Perumalmalai near Kodaikanal on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A major fire that broke out in a deep gorge in Perumalmalai in Kodaikanal range in Dindigul district on Tuesday night was contained after a struggle of over 20 hours.

District Forest Officer of Kodaikanal P.K. Dileep said the blaze was reported in a 1,000-feet deep gorge near Perumba canal around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. “It was difficult to gain access to the core area. Fifty forest staffers and fire fighters from various fire stations who were pressed into service fought for over 20 hours. The fire caught on dry lands with mostly rocks so no major loss occurred. The fire was extinguished by 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday,” he said, adding that light showers across Kodaikanal around 4 p.m. helped in dousing the flames.

He said the cause of the fire could be natural, due to the dry weather prevailing in recent times.

Mr Dileep said decent showers recorded on Wednesday in Mannavanur and other dry areas of Kodaikanal is a good sign of keeping forest fires at bay.

