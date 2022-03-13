Forest fire in Kodaikanal hills continues

Forest and Fire Services personnel trying to extinguish the fire on Kodaikanal hill on Sunday.

Though Forest officials fought hard to put of the wild fire in parts of upper hills of Kodaikanal on Saturday, fresh flames were noticed in few places on Sunday.

According to a local resident, fire was noticed in Mayiladumparai, Pannaikadu, Vadakaraiparai. "Today, fresh flames were found between Perumal Malai and Adukkam. However, the intensity of the flames were less," he said.

District Fire Officer, Kodaikanal, P.K. Dilip said new fire was reported in Palani hills. A 30-member fire-fighting team was involved in putting out the fire. "The flames are under control and the work is still underway."

However, about the fire in Kodaikanal hills, he said that though the fire was put out on Saturday, smouldering was seen. A big team would keep a watch on these areas.

While an eye-witness said that some eucalyptus plantations were destroyed in the fire, the DFO said the flames damaged dry grass. "There is no serious loss in the forest areas and no danger to wild animals," he said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation. "At present, our focus is on putting out the flames," he added.