Forest fire breaks out in Kodaikanal hills, ban on vehicles on mooted today, tomorrow

April 30, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kodaikanal

Forest fire has been reported in two ranges of Kodaikanal Hill.

Even as officials from the Department of Forests along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel are fighting the wildfire, the dry weather is helping the fire spread in Poombarai and Mannavannur ranges.

Ban recommended

Meanwhile, the District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden of Kodaikanal Division, Yogesh Kumar Meena, has asked the district administration to prohibit movement of tourist vehicles and other heavy vehicles from Poombarai junction to Mannavannur and Kookal Road on May 1 and 2.

He has said that the banning of regular traffic would allow free movement of vehicles of Forest Department and fire tenders and water tankers in expeditious fire fighting.

However, movement of vehicles of local villagers of Mannavannur and Kookal would not to be banned.

