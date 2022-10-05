Forest Dept. officials impose fine on four persons

TENKASI

The forest personnel arrested four persons on Wednesday for taking meat from a sambar deer which had been hunted down by wild dogs and cooked the meat.

When a team of forest personnel, led by Range Officer Suresh of Kadayanallur Range, were patrolling at Erumaichaadi area near Maekkarai on Monday, they saw a sambar deer hunted by the wild dogs. Since the legs of the sambar deer were missing, the forest personnel started investigating in the villages close to Erumaichaadi area.

They found that C. Kasirajan of Thirumalaapuram, C. Arumugam, Esakkimuthu and Ayyappan, all from Maekkarai, had sliced the legs with knife and cooked the meat. Subsequently, they were slapped with a fine of Rs. 25,000 each and released.