Forest dept. makes provision for fodder, water inside spotted deer sanctuary

March 30, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Following instances of road kill of spotted deer coming out of Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary in search of fodder and water, the Forest department has initiated a series of measures to avert their tragic end.

In a statement, District Forest Officer R. Murugan said anti-poaching watchers had been deployed in the sanctuary to draw water from the nearby SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre to fill up the eight tanks constructed inside the 288.40-hectare sanctuary every day to quench the thirst of spotted deer. Water is also being drawn from the wells inside the sanctuary to filled up the tanks at regular intervals.

To tap groundwater for saving the spotted deer, the department is in the process of installing a solar-powered motor and constructing a tank to store the water.

Since the last Northeast monsoon, which did not fetch the anticipated precipitation, has led to an acute fodder shortage inside the sanctuary, the department is growing fodder on four plots by using sprinklers.

Dr. Murugan said the spotted deer injured in road accidents or by stray dogs were being brought to the Spotted Deer Rehabilitation Centre inside the sanctuary for treatment.

“We used to utilise the services of the forest veterinarian to treat the injured animals, which would be under the veterinarian’s supervision until they recover completely,” the DFO said.

Besides monitoring round the clock the movement of the spotted deer in and around the reserve forest from two watchtowers erected at vantage points inside the sanctuary, the department has taken steps for patrolling along the roads around the sanctuary. Signboards have also been installed along the west side compound wall running parallel to the national highway to caution road users to drive slowly while crossing the sanctuary.

The damaged portions of the compound wall around the sanctuary have been plugged with thorny acacia as a temporary measure, and proposals have been submitted to the government seeking funds for repairing the compound wall.

“Since we are constantly creating awareness among the villagers living around the sanctuary to alert the Forest department personnel about the spotted deer straying into their hamlets, the villagers show keen interest in conserving this animal,” Dr. Murugan said.