Forest Dept. issues summons to Theni MP over leopard’s death in his farm

The Forest Department had issued summons to Member of Parliament representing Theni constituency O.P. Raveendranath Kumar and two others in connection with the death of a leopard in the MP’s farm near here recently, said officials here on Friday.

The leopard was found dead in the MP’s farm at Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in the district recently. An investigation officer said an electric fence had been installed in the farm and probably the wild animal was electrocuted. The Forest Department officials arrested two farm workers in this connection and a post-mortem was conducted on the carcass of the leopard.

Meanwhile, Periyakulam DMK MLA Saravanakumar and party district secretary and former MP Thanga Tamilselvan submitted a memorandum to Collector K.V. Muralidharan and District Forest Officer Samartha demanding action against those suspected to be responsible for the death of the wild animal.

The Forest Department officials, who were present at the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting held at Theni Collectorate on Friday, told reporters that they had issued summons to three persons, including Mr. Raveendranath Kumar. The officials further said they had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding taking action against the MP.

The supporters of the MP, however, alleged that the DMK government was instigating the official machinery to take action against him as political vendetta. “This is nothing but an act to defame former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his son by their political opponents,” they added.