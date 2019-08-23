Forest dept. asked to collect details of quarrying in Kalkulam

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State Wildlife Warden to get inputs from the District Forest Officer of Kanniyakumari on stone quarrying in Kalkulam.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by G. Jose Fredy Miller from Kalkulam, who complained of stone quarrying within 10 km of Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi directed that the inputs be sent to the National Board for Wildlife. The quarry operators were also directed to send their applications to the Board, which would pass orders after looking into the inputs.

The case was adjourned till October 16. Earlier, the court had called for reports on the extent of quarrying and sought to know if prior permission or approval was obtained to operate quarries. The petitioner had stated that Kalkulam located in the foothills of the Western Ghats was notified as an ecologically sensitive area. Also, the Central government had notified the Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone.

But quarrying was permitted within 10 km of the wildlife sanctuary, the petitioner said and complained that quarry operators had not obtained the mandatory approval. He said that quarrying activities had affected villagers and agriculture due to destruction of vital water sources. He sought a direction to the State to restrain quarrying in the region.