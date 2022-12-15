Forest Dept arrests man in Chennai from whom leopard skin was seized last month

December 15, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - THENI

The leopard skin was found in a home in Ammapatti village in Theni district last month; the man wanted in connection with the case has now been arrested, Forest Department officials said

Srikrishna L 2193

Forest Department officials, who were on the lookout for a suspect in connection with the seizure of a leopard skin, arrested him in Chennai on Wednesday and brought him back to Theni for investigation on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 25 days ago, after the officials received a tip-off, they raided a home in Ammapatti village near Periakulam in Theni district. As the house was locked, they broke it open in the presence of Revenue and police officials and seized the skin of a leopard.

As they were on the lookout for the suspect, the special team arrested Duraipandian (50) in Chennai. Based on his confession, the officials came to know that the accused had allegedly found the dead leopard in the reserve forest last month and that he had brought home the skin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior official, who was part of the investigation, said that they would produce Duraipandian before a Judicial Magistrate Court here and take him into custody for further probe. “We have a strong suspicion that he may be operating with a larger group which has a wider network,” the official summed up.

Another official said that Duraipandian, a former panchayat ward councillor of Vadapudupatti, had planned to sell the leopard’s skin to a contact in Chennai. The mobile phone used in the transaction is being tracked. The Forest officials also questioned Chellamani (47), wife of Duraipandian.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US