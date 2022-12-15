Forest Dept arrests man in Chennai from whom leopard skin was seized last month

December 15, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - THENI

Forest Department officials, who were on the lookout for a suspect in connection with the seizure of a leopard skin, arrested him in Chennai on Wednesday and brought him back to Theni for investigation on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 25 days ago, after the officials received a tip-off, they raided a home in Ammapatti village near Periakulam in Theni district. As the house was locked, they broke it open in the presence of Revenue and police officials and seized the skin of a leopard.

As they were on the lookout for the suspect, the special team arrested Duraipandian (50) in Chennai. Based on his confession, the officials came to know that the accused had allegedly found the dead leopard in the reserve forest last month and that he had brought home the skin.

A senior official, who was part of the investigation, said that they would produce Duraipandian before a Judicial Magistrate Court here and take him into custody for further probe. “We have a strong suspicion that he may be operating with a larger group which has a wider network,” the official summed up.

Another official said that Duraipandian, a former panchayat ward councillor of Vadapudupatti, had planned to sell the leopard’s skin to a contact in Chennai. The mobile phone used in the transaction is being tracked. The Forest officials also questioned Chellamani (47), wife of Duraipandian.