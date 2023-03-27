Forest department’s sniffer dog dies

March 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Simi, the first sniffer dog given to Grizzled Squirrel Sanctuary in Srivilliputtur by the Centre in 2015, died on Sunday.

The German Shepherd, which would have turned 10 next month, helped forest officials in solving wildlife poaching cases.

The sniffer dog was buried with honours at the Range Office here in the presence of Srivilliputtur Range Officer Karthik, the dog’s handler, V. Periyasamy, and others.

The dog, which underwent training in sniffing explosives and hide and other organs such as tusks, nails of schedule I wildlife animals, cracked a poaching case in Cumbum valley, where a gang was involved in poaching elephants. “She identified the houses of the poachers and helped us in nabbing them,” Mr. Periyasamy, a forest guard, said.

Though the sniffer dog was used in forest areas across the State, its jurisdiction became confined to Meghamalai Srivilliputtur Tiger Reserve after other tiger reserves got their own sniffer dogs. “In Srivilliputtur, the dog was extensively used to detect illegally planted crude bombs for hunting wild animals,” he added.

The dog underwent surgery for a tumour in 2020 and recovered, but its health deteriorated due to age and ailments. The officials have planned construct a memorial for their first sniffer dog.

The officials are expecting another pup to join duty soon.