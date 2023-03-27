ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department’s sniffer dog dies

March 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Simi, the first sniffer dog given to Grizzled Squirrel Sanctuary in Srivilliputtur by the Centre in 2015, died on Sunday.

The German Shepherd, which would have turned 10 next month, helped forest officials in solving wildlife poaching cases.

The sniffer dog was buried with honours at the Range Office here in the presence of Srivilliputtur Range Officer Karthik, the dog’s handler, V. Periyasamy, and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog, which underwent training in sniffing explosives and hide and other organs such as tusks, nails of schedule I wildlife animals, cracked a poaching case in Cumbum valley, where a gang was involved in poaching elephants. “She identified the houses of the poachers and helped us in nabbing them,” Mr. Periyasamy, a forest guard, said.

Though the sniffer dog was used in forest areas across the State, its jurisdiction became confined to Meghamalai Srivilliputtur Tiger Reserve after other tiger reserves got their own sniffer dogs. “In Srivilliputtur, the dog was extensively used to detect illegally planted crude bombs for hunting wild animals,” he added.

The dog underwent surgery for a tumour in 2020 and recovered, but its health deteriorated due to age and ailments. The officials have planned construct a memorial for their first sniffer dog.

The officials are expecting another pup to join duty soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US