Forest Department to distribute 5.50 lakh saplings in Ramanathapuram district

July 16, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

From fruit-bearing trees to those with timber value, a variety of saplings are ready with Department of Forests to be distributed free of cost among members of public, farmers and institutions in Ramanathapuram district.

All that one needs to do to avail themselves of the saplings is to register themselves for getting them during the North East monsoon.

The nurseries of the Forest Department across the district have stocked 5.50 lakh saplings for distribution with an aim of increasing green cover and conserve bio-diversity.

“We are now registering the names of the beneficiaries along with the number and variety of saplings they require. Once the first showers of the monsoon is received, people can collect the saplings and go ahead with plantation,” said District Forest Officer, S. Hemalatha.

Among the varieties available are mahagony, jack fruit, mango, neem, Vengai, Teak, Manila Tamarind (Kodukkapuli), Gova, Amla, casuarina.

“We have fruit-bearing trees for houses and trees with timber value like teak and redsanders for farmers. However, people can choose among the varieties without any conditions,” she said. Educational institutions and factories can also get the saplings free of cost.

“We are also recommending those saplings which are suited better for the climatic conditions and soil condition of Ramanathapuram district,” Ms. Hemalatha said.

Ramanathapuram does not get much rain and has a hot climatic condition. Redsanders and casuarina could suit the best for the district.

Casuarina can be grown as shelterbelt to prevent damages caused by strong wind for any plantation. It can also serve as a bioshield against ocean wave and prevent land erosion.

The DFO said that priority would be given to those institutions who have water facility and also fencing.

“We need to ensure that the saplings are used to serve the purpose of increasing the green cover,” she added.

In some cases, the officials would assist in plantation and also monitor the growth.

“The details of the beneficiaries would be uploaded in the Green Tamil Nadu Mission App and monitor the growth,” she added. Interested people can call the forest officials and register their names with the varieties and number of saplings required.

They can call the Forest Range Offices, Ramanathapuram (90259-52577), Sayalkudi (84387-71496), Paramakudi (80726-68033); R.S. Mangalam (82481-49270) and Forestry Extension, Ramanathapuram (63839-40433).