Forest department gives free saplings to panchayat union school in Theni district

December 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THENI

Forest department officials presented 250 free saplings to the children of a panchayat union middle school in Thimmarasa Nayakanur village near Andipatti in Theni district.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the objective of the event was to plant saplings in their home or garden by the students. After planting, they should take a photograph posing with the plant and send it to their teachers.

Subsequently, the teachers could conduct a field audit after about a year and give special prizes to the students depending on the growth of the plants.

During the presentation, the officials explained the salient features of the saplings - flowering tree (Peltophorum pterocarpum). Under the guidance of the District Forest Officer J.R. Samartha, Andipatti Range Officer D. Arul Kumar and team said that they would visit more such schools in the district.

School Headmistress Satyasheela and teachers participated, the release added.

