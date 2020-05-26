Forest Department combs social media to track violators of wildlife laws

With hundreds of people logging on to social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram during the lockdown, the Forest Department in Madurai has created a dedicated wing to monitor videos to find instances of hunting and mismanagement of animals.

District Forest Officer, S. Anand, said that two foresters have been appointed by the Department to look through thousands of videos on these platforms. This is part of a State-wide initiative to expand the Forest Department’s surveillance on social media.

He says that with ample time during the lockdown, many people are forthcoming about posting pictures and videos of capturing Schedule 3 and Schedule 4 animals, and keeping them captive. “The two foresters have joined TikTok and are looking through several hundred videos. This is apart from the several tip-offs we get from volunteers and concerned citizens,” he says.

Since the beginning of the lockdown two months ago, a total of seven cases have been registered by the Forest Department purely based on videos found on social media, the DFO said.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has been aiding the department in tracking the culprits through posts, screenshots of their pictures and videos and interaction in the comments section of the posts.

“It is new for us to foray into this platform but we have realised that a handful of people have been taking advantage of these platforms to engage in trade. This is dangerous for all. We always welcome any information on wildlife issues and the public can contact us at any point,” he said.