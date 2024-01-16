Foreigners taste sweets and Pongal made of millets during Pongal festivities in Madurai

January 16, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Keeping in mind the need to promote consumption of millets, the Department of Tourism on Tuesday organised Pongal Thiruvizha at Thuvariman in Madurai in which foreign visitors tasted sweets and Pongal made out of the cereal.

While some 85 guests had registered with the department to partake in the festivities, another 30 foreign visitors arrived at the spot, District Tourism Officer S.N. Sribalamurugan said.

The event started off on a colourful note with the presence of 150 artists staging 20 cultural events. Apart from folk arts and dance, they also explained the features of the games held on the occasion.

The guests, who were from Malaysia, Germany and Singapore, among other countries, thoroughly enjoyed the festivities and some of them even joined the dancing to songs played by the artists.

Members of Maduariyar Iyakkam led by its president Thirumurugan, officials and Thuvariman president Kandasamy had made arrangements for the guests throughout the day.

Self-help-group members prepared the sweets and Pongal from millets, promoting healthy consumption of food. There were at least five varieties of sweets and Pongal made of millets, Mr Sribalamurugan said.

The guests expressed happiness over the arrangements and described the millet Pongal as delicious.

