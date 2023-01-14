Foreign tourists to catch a glimpse of Tamil culture, tradition, cuisine and heritage

January 14, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Department of Tourism has organised a day-long visit for foreign tourists as part of the four-day tour across the State which began in Chennai. It would give the participants a glimpse of the Tamil culture, tradition, cuisine and heritage.

As part of the events, Sundar Singaram, director of operations, South Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association, elaborated on the tourism potential of the State, at Courtyard by Marriott here.

The participants after a short tour around Thanjavur made their way to Madurai, their last stop.

“Around 100 foreigners and 25 tour operators and social media influencers on Pongal day would be visiting Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, heritage walk to Tirumalai Naicker Palace, visiting Vilachery to meet the famous toy makers and the excavation sites in Keeladi as part of the itinerary,” said I. Mohamed Farouk, Regional Director (South), Ministry of Tourism.

G. Vasudevan, director of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel in Madurai, Vani Senguttuvan, tour operator for the event, and others were present.