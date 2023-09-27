ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign tourists given warm reception at Andal Temple

September 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan honouring a pilgrim with a garland at Andal Temple on Wednesday on the occasion of World Tourism Day. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday greeted foreign pilgrims to Andal temple by garlanding them. 

This was part of the events organised to promote World Tourism Day being celebrated by Tamil Nadu government under the topic ‘Tourism and Green Investments.

In another event organized at the V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women here, Mr Jayaseelan, emphasized the importance of tourism in spreading knowledge and culture to other parts of the world. “Tourism plays an important role in the economic development of a region. Just like any other sector like production and services, tourism also plays an indispensable role in economic development,” he added. 

He added, Chennai was known as a medical mecca for its role in the field of advanced medicine. “Many people from various parts of the country visit Chennai to witness the modern medical facilities,” he added.

Tourism helps to understand people of various origins through their culture, habits and language, he added. He advised the students to travel to faraway places and asked them to become aware of the ample job opportunities in the tourism sector.

District Tourism Officer, Umadevi, and Assistant Tourism Officer, Anbarasan, were among those who were present.

CONNECT WITH US