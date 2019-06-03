Foreign language classes at Thoothukudi college

V.O. Chidambaram College, in association with a Chennai-based organisation, would be offering training classes in foreign languages, including Japanese, Spanish, Chinese, German and French, soon.

Following a memorandum of understanding signed between the college and INaWORD Centre for Languages, students from the college and the public may take the course at the college to improve their job opportunities.

Each batch would have three classes per week, each with a duration of two hours. The 100 hours of training required for each batch would be completed in each semester.

Students would get a strong foundation in conversational French, Spanish and German with emphasis on spoken and listening skills, while those taking up Japanese and Chinese would focus on reading and listening skills.

On successful completion, certificates would be awarded to students. In addition, participants will be prepared to take Common European Framework of Reference for Languages/Japanese-Language Proficiency Test/HSK (Chinese Proficiency Test) International certification examinations, said a press release.