Thoothukudi has 9 companies of Central Armed Police Force

District has sufficient personnel to manage all polling booths including 298 critical, vulnerable booths.

With the arrival of 7 more companies of Central Armed Police Force Personnel, the district now has 9 companies to be deployed across the district till April 6 to ensure free and fair polls.

According to Collector K. Senthil Raj, who received seven companies of Central Armed Police Force personnel at Armed Reserve Police Ground here on Tuesday, said totally 9 companies had come to Thoothukudi so far to ensure peaceful polling on April 6. The district had sufficient number of personnel to manage all 2,097 polling booths including 298 critical and vulnerable booths.

The CAPF will be engaged on poll day for providing security to polling stations, including protection of EVMs, crowd regulation and barricading.

“Till then, they will be engaged in all Static Surveillance Teams and Flying Squad Teams and at check-posts on inter-district and inter-Assembly constituency borders,” he said.

While 3 FSTs and 3 SSTs have been deployed in all Assembly constituencies round the clock, Kovilpatti segment has 2 additional FSTs. An additional SST has been placed in Thoothukudi airport to frisk the baggage of air passengers. Besides, 19 border check-posts had been erected.

“At least 3 CAPF personnel will be serving in each SST and 2 CAPF personnel will be in each FST,” he said.

Flag marches, area domination, confidence building measures will be conducted by CAPF personnel in coming days in critical, vulnerable and expenditure sensitive areas and in the polling stations identified by the district administration in consultation with the Observers, the Collector said.