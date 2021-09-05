For the Keeladi cause

Madurai

05 September 2021 20:32 IST

While nine out of the 13 teachers who received Dr. Radhakrishnan Award donated their cash award to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 relief fund on Sunday, one awardee made it a point to make his contribution to the Archaeological Department that was carrying out the excavation works in Keeladi.

S. Arulraj, Headmaster of Poigaikaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School, requested the officials to hand over his ₹10,000 cash award for the cause of excavation works undertaken in Keeladi, as he believes that the site plays a significant role in bringing out the history of Tamil society. He said, “The Keeladi excavations have brought to light the possibility that an ancient Tamil civilisation might have existed during the Sangam era. I feel happy that I got an opportunity to make some contribution to support the excavation work.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Arulraj said that his love for Tamil inspired him to become a better teacher over time. “Most people who learn Tamil will fall in love with it and I am not an exception. In the first 10 years of my teaching career, I was a Tamil teacher for classes VI, VII and VIII. It moulded my vision of promoting Tamil among young children. When I became a Headmaster in 2016, I started involving students in various LSRW skill classes in Tamil. I started an initiative, ‘Solluga Tamizh,’ in the present school I work in, where students learn the Tamil equivalent of words in English,” he said. I have also arranged few trips for students from my school to explore the Keeladi excavation site, he added.