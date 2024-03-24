GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

For the first time, man detained under Goondas Act for illegally manufacturing crackers

March 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a first, Virudhunagar district administration on Saturday booked one K. Maheswaran, of Anaikuttam under the Goondas Act for having been involved in illegal manufacturing of crackers in a shed at Amathur.

While making fireworks in the shed put up in a farm at Vellore under Amathur police station limits, one worker was killed in an accidental fire on January 28. 

The district administration has been conducting regular inspection of legal fireworks units for violation of safety norms. Besides, the police are also booking cases against them for violation of safety norms. 

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan had warned against manufacturing crackers and black fuses in houses and other unlicensed places. He also said that action would be initiated against the landlords who allow their places to be used for to illegal manufacture of fireworks. 

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan, in a statement, said that Maheswaran was already jailed in connection with the fatal accident. 

Based on his recommendation, Virudhunagar Collector ordered detention of Maheswaran under the Goondas Act and the order was served to him and he was lodged in Central Prison in Madurai. 

Mr. Khan said that similar action would continue against those involved in illegal manufacturing of crackers and fireworks. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.