For Madurai Mayor, drinking water and roads are the priority

She pins her hope on mega bridge projects to ease traffic congestion

The Mayor’s role is new to Indrani Pon Vasanth, but politics and Madurai city are not. Hailing from a humble background, she has been associated with the DMK for long; many in her family are primary members of the party, and have played different roles in it.

Thanking DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and other senior leaders for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of Madurai, she said drinking water supply, roads, garbage clearance and street lights would be her priority.

She acknowledged that traffic congestion was a major issue as peak-hour traffic was ever growing. But she was confident that mega bridge projects would be executed and funds would not be a problem as the Finance Minister is the son of the soil elected from Madurai city.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said she would set a goal for herself and try to have a performance appraisal at periodic intervals over the next five years. As is being done by Mr. Thiaga Rajan, she would release a progress card every six months.

Having graduated in history and completed postgraduation in library and information science, the 41-year-old Mayor said, “let people gauge my work and assess my performance... You will certainly see a change for good. With the support of all councillors and senior officers, led by the Corporation Commissioner, I will strive hard to give a new Madurai.”

She said she would also try to improve facilities for tourists and the infrastructure around the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the world famous Thirumalai Naick Palace and the Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam.

Projects are under way in the city under the National Smart Cities Mission. The Madurai Corporation, the second biggest in Tamil Nadu, next to Chennai, would use technology not only for redress of grievances but also for addressing public needs. The Corporation’s website would be improved.

“I will ensure the conduct of the famous celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Sundareswarar and the Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai scheduled for next month. The Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to curb COVID-19 had fetched the desired result. The devotees would be eager to witness the Chitirai festival in a grand manner this time. The Corporation would do its best for the occasion,” the Mayor said.