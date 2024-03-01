For KKNPP’s ‘C’ category vacancies give preference to locals, land-losers, says Appavu

March 01, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has urged the Department of Atomic Energy and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited to give preference to locals and the land-losers while recruiting employees for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s (KKNPP) ‘C’ category vacancies as per the agreement reached in 1999.

In a letter sent on Friday to Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, Mr. Appavu said a tripartite agreement was signed on February 18, 1999 at the District Collectorate in the presence of Atindra Sen, then Director of Projects, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai, Mr Appauv, then MLA, representing Radhapuram Assembly segment that houses KKNPP, and then District Collector K. Dhanavel. As per the agreement reached in this meeting, the ‘C’ and the ‘D’ category jobs of KKNPP should be given on preferential basis to the locals and the candidates from Project Affected Persons and those who had given their lands for the project.

This agreement, which was followed scrupulously till April 2011 for recruiting ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers, was ignored after the AIADMK came to power in May 2011. Subsequently, the NPCIL notified through formal notification in 2018 that examination would be conducted for filling-up the vacancies in ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories. Besides ignoring the locals and the candidates from the families that gave land for the project, examination was conducted for filling up ‘C’ category posts while ‘D’ category got abolished by the Union Government.

This decision triggered unrest among the local youth and the land-losers as candidates from these families were not considered for the ‘C’ category posts.

Recalling that he had submitted a memorandum to Mr. Mohanty and NPCIL top-brass on June 23, 2023 during a meeting in Mumbai.in 2023, Mr. Appavu stressed the need for giving preference to the locals and the project affected persons in the recruitment of ‘C’ category employees.

An assurance was given that the NPCIL would honour the tripartite meeting agreement reached in 1999. “However, this assurance has been trashed as the NPCIL is to conduct the examination on Sunday (March 3) for recruiting ‘C’ category employees for KKNPP. Hence, I request you to intervene immediately and advise the authorities concerned to cancel this scheduled examination and instruct them to recruit directly only the locals and the project affected persons for ‘C’ category jobs as per their educational qualifications,” Mr. Appavu said.

