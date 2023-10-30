HamberMenu
Footwear hurled at Palaniswami’s convoy during Pasumpon visit

The former Chief Minister and other AIADMK leaders were at the village to celebrate Thevar Jayanthi

October 30, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders paying tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders paying tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Some unidentified persons allegedly hurled a footwear at the convoy of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami when he visited Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Another group blocked his car and shouted slogans against him. He and other AIADMK leaders were at the village to celebrate Thevar Jayanthi. Marking the 116th birth anniversary, which is being celebrated as Thevar Jayanthi, political parties and their leaders visited the memorial in the district along with their functionaries and cadre.

As Mr. Palaniswami and the senior leaders accompanying him, including Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Natham R. Viswanathan, Anwar Raja, Sellur Raju, R.B. Udayakumar, O.S. Manian, C. Vijayabaskar, Gokula Indra, Kamaraj, Rajendhra Balaji, Manikandan, and Senthilnathan, arrived at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar in the village, the protesters waylaid them and shouted slogans.

When some AIADMK functionaries confronted them, they claimed that they were only protesting against the expulsion of V.K. Sasikala from the party.

Similarly, when Mr. Palaniswami’s convoy was approaching Abiramam, a person hurled a footwear at it. Police personnel accompanying the former Chief Minister immediately nabbed the person from the crowd and took him away.

After paying homage, Mr. Palaniswami told mediapersons that it was late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who contributed the gold armour for Thevar’s statue. He also recalled the contributions of the AIADMK stalwarts to the Mukkalathor community, including Jayalalithaa and M.G. Ramachandran.

