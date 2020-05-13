Footwear, garment stores can open

MADURAI

Collector T.G. Vinay announced that stores selling readymade garments, fabric and footwear will be allowed to function throughout the district from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. except in containment zones.

The Collector said that the move was made after several representations from entrepreneurs.

This is a means to boost trade, he said. Shopkeepers and workers must ensure they wear masks and maintain physical distancing. All steps to avoid spread of COVID-19 must be taken, he said.