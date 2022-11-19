Footboard travel claims life of T.N. civil service aspirant

November 19, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A young man, who had prepared for Group I written examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, died after an iron rod protruding from a mobile barricade at a check-post allegedly hit him when he was travelling on the footboard of a bus here on Saturday morning.

Police said the victim, Gopalakrishnan (30) of Paramakudi, was travelling on the bus to Ramanathapuram to take the examination. As the bus was about to cross Chatrakudi toll plaza, Gopalakrishnan suddenly fell from the bus.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram, but he died. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his parents.

Wife pregnant

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Gopalakrishnan had passed Group II examination recently and had prepared for the Group I exam.

Some of the bus passengers said Gopalakrishnan, who was sitting on a seat, offered it to a pregnant woman. He went to the rear side of the bus and stood on the footboard, they said. Whether he fell down from the bus due to a jerk or an iron rod protruding from the mobile barricade hit him was not known immediately, the police said.

His relatives who had gathered at the hospital said Gopalakrishnan’s wife was pregnant.

