Football team leaves for Spain

April 20, 2022 08:44 IST

A team backed by the Artz Soccer School in Dindigul representing India left for Spain on Tuesday to take part in the Football Club Barcelona 2022 to be held from April 22 to 26.

The 24-member team comprising players from all over the State and coach L.R. Titus was felicitated by the Dindigul Arts Trust in the presence of Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, District Football Association President G Sundararajan, players’ families and fans.

The team will compete in the Football Club Barcelona 2022, an international youth football tournament for boys and girls, held in the Salou and Cambrils area in the south of Barcelona, Spain.

Ten players will compete in the under-10 category and 14 players in the under-13 category.

The Artz Soccer School in Dindigul member club of the Indian Golden Baby League, a programme of the All India Football Federation.

Around 100 teams from Brazil, Argentina, France and around the world would be participating in this tournament.