Clubfoot-free programme launched

08 December 2021 20:27 IST

Rotary Club of Dindigul Queencity along with Cure India has joined hands with Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital to provide support and care for children affected by clubfoot.

Though the children get corrective surgeries for clubfoot, they do not get the desired results as the parents, who are poor, could not afford special shoes for the children and also do not have proper follow up.

Stating that Cure India had been doing a similar programme in several government hospitals, the club has come forward to fund the Clubfoot-free Dindigul project at Dindigul Government Hospital.

“The hospital has so far done corrective surgeries to 200 children,” said Dr. Sharmila, treasurer for the project.

Each child needs to get five to seven special shoes over a period after the corrective surgeries.

The Clubfoot-free Dindigul will provide the shoes free of cost and would appoint a counsellor to follow up each and every child, she said.

Affected children can visit the Department of Orthopaedics at the Government hospital on Thursdays for the treatment.