Foot-and-mouth disease vaccination camps begin

March 01, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

Foot-and-mouth disease vaccination programme began in Virudhunagar district for vaccinating 1.79 lakh cows and buffalos by March 21.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan inaugurated the camp at Maruloothu near here on Wednesday. The collector said that FMD infects hybrid cows and causes huge economic loss to the farmers. Though the number of deaths due to FMD is very less, the infection would lead to lesser productivity among the cattle. The disease spreads through air from the cattle brought from infected areas, those reared in unhygienic conditions and also from unvaccinated animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disease spreads through the milk, urine, dung and saliva of the infected animals.

All the animals have been given two rounds of vaccinations in the past under National Animal Disease Control Programme. In the third round, these animals would be vaccinated from March 1 till 21.

On Wednesday, 158 animals were vaccinated at Maruloothu.

All the cows, buffaloes and calves above three months of age should be given vaccination during the camps to be held in every village, he said.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry A. Koilraja, Assistant Director Karthikeyan, Deputy Director of Animal Disease Investigation Section Kaleeswaran were present.

Dindigul

A similar camp got underway in Dindigul. It is expected that 2.91 lakh bovines would be vaccinated by March 21, Collector S. Visakan said in a press release.

Livestock that missed out on the vaccination would be covered in camps to be held between March 22 and 31.