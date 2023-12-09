HamberMenu
Foodgrains merchants thank Centre for allowing free import of peas

December 09, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thanking the Union government for allowing free import of peas till March 2024, the Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has sought extension till June next year.

The association president S.V.S.S. Velshankar said on Saturday that following repeated appeals, the Centre had conceded to their demand for free import of the commodity.

This would not only help in bringing down the price of peas, but also the consumption would increase among the masses.

The present time period allowed for free import of peas till March 2024 was very short as placing order, logistics (transportation and delivery of goods) may take time. With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, extension of time period of import of peas may be difficult as the model code of conduct would be in force. Hence, the Centre should extend till June next.

The association requested to allow the import of Australian Kaspa peas/Dun peas without import duty. If allowed, then mills in the States such as Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala would convert peas dhall from peas, peas flour from peas dhall among others would come into operation.

For the past five years, these mills were closed owing to the restriction of import of peas. The free import of peas would enable around 2000 dhall mills operation and also give employment for 10 lakh people, a release said.

